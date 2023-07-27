Penticton massage therapist charged with 8 counts of sexual assault

Surrey RCMP asking for anyone with more information to come forward

Leonard Krekic, 51, of White Rock has been charged with eight counts of sexual assault. It is alleged that the assaults happened while he was providing treatment as a massage therapist. (Surrey RCMP handout)

A massage therapist who worked at two clinics in Penticton has been charged with the sexual assault of eight victims.

On Nov. 9, 2021, one person reported to Surrey RCMP they were the victim of a series of sexual assaults between Feb. 16, 2016, and Aug. 18, 2017, allegedly by Leonard Krekic, 51.

Krekic practiced in two clinics in Penticton in 2018 and 2019, as well as the clinics in Surrey and White Rock. The College of Massage Therapists’ disciplinary panel found that he had committed professional misconduct and unprofessional conduct with multiple female patients in a decision on Aug. 5, 2022.

“We are releasing a photo of Leonard Krekic as investigators believe there may be people in our community or Penticton that have additional information that could assist with advancing the investigation,” said Surrey RCMP media relations officer, Cpl. Vanessa Munn. “We encourage anyone with information to contact Surrey RCMP Special Victim’s Unit at 604-599-0502.”

The first alleged victim said the assaults happened while they were receiving massage therapy treatments from Krekic. Another of the victims, according to the College’s report, was identified to have been from Penticton.

“Surrey RCMP’s Special Victim’s Unit took conduct of the investigation and identified multiple other victims,” reads the release.

The college levelled a 25-year ban against Krekic, a fine and costs totalling $105,952.51.

The alleged assaults occurred between December 2001 and April 2017. During that time, Krekic was working at a clinic located in the 10300 block of 136A Street in Surrey.

Charges were laid and a warrant was issued Monday, July 10 for Krekic. He was arrested on July 18 and then released.

Following a court appearance, Krekic was released on conditions that include not seeking, obtaining or continuing “with any volunteer position or employment that involves touching or therapeutic treatment of another person’s body, including any form of massage or fitness training.”

