Penticton motocross event to be bigger than ever before

A Kelowna clothing business is ramping things up for this year’s motocross event during PeachFest, but how they’re going to make things bigger and better remains a secret.

Sledgehammer Apparel has been holding a freestyle motocross event during the Penticton Peach Festival for the past three years.

Events and promotions manager Derek Rousselle expects an even larger crowd this year, now that the event has moved to prime spots from Aug. 9 to 11.

“The crowd should be massive,” he said.

He estimated that thousands of people will be watching the riders.

The company got involved in PeachFest after sponsoring riders who are friends with members of Sledgehammers.

He pitched the freestyle motocross show after running into the PeachFest events coordinator.

“It’s been a hit ever since,” Rousselle said. “Last year the crowd was so loud, my house was about seven kilometres away and you could hear it from my deck.”

The secret will be unveiled during the festival and will feature “tricks that probably no one’s ever seen,” Rousselle said.

“Other than the main organizers, no one knows what we’re about to do.”

Based out of Kelowna with a main office in Calgary, the clothing company is made up of a group of friends from Sicamous who have been friends for more than 20 years.

Sledgehammer Apparel will be giving away around $10,000 in prizes this year. Canadian Tire is the main sponsor of the motocross event.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.