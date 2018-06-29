Penticton motocross event to be bigger than ever before

Kelowna company Sledgehammer Apparel isn’t releasing its secret yet

A Kelowna clothing business is ramping things up for this year’s motocross event during PeachFest, but how they’re going to make things bigger and better remains a secret.

Sledgehammer Apparel has been holding a freestyle motocross event during the Penticton Peach Festival for the past three years.

Events and promotions manager Derek Rousselle expects an even larger crowd this year, now that the event has moved to prime spots from Aug. 9 to 11.

“The crowd should be massive,” he said.

He estimated that thousands of people will be watching the riders.

The company got involved in PeachFest after sponsoring riders who are friends with members of Sledgehammers.

He pitched the freestyle motocross show after running into the PeachFest events coordinator.

“It’s been a hit ever since,” Rousselle said. “Last year the crowd was so loud, my house was about seven kilometres away and you could hear it from my deck.”

The secret will be unveiled during the festival and will feature “tricks that probably no one’s ever seen,” Rousselle said.

“Other than the main organizers, no one knows what we’re about to do.”

Based out of Kelowna with a main office in Calgary, the clothing company is made up of a group of friends from Sicamous who have been friends for more than 20 years.

Sledgehammer Apparel will be giving away around $10,000 in prizes this year. Canadian Tire is the main sponsor of the motocross event.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Police confirm identities of remains found near Ucluelet, homicide suspected

Just Posted

Gateway’s Okanagan casino workers going on strike

BCGEU employees set to walk off job today at 3:01 p.m.

10-year-old boy shot in Maple Ridge, police seeking witnesses

Boy was found with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon, condition remains unknown

Penticton motocross event to be bigger than ever before

Kelowna company Sledgehammer Apparel isn’t releasing its secret yet

Talent agency raises doubts for requesting $9,000 after audition

Undiscovered Talent Group held an audition in Kelowna Saturday that was met with criticism

Temporary ‘slums’ discussed in West Kelowna

The temporary agricultural dwellings bylaw amendment will be heard by council once more

Tulip the three-legged puppy gets a second chance

A healthy, three-legged puppy is looking for a new home after surgery at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

Which Okanagan rib sauce will reign supreme?

Penticton Western News enters the Penticton Rotary Ribfest sauce competition

Ottawa details list of U.S. tariff targets, offers up to $2B in support

Ottawa also released details Friday of a financial aid package for industries and workers caught in the crossfire

Grilling a Penticton Rotary Ribfest ribber: sauce is still secret

The Rotary Club of Penticton Ribfest, is a four-day foodie affair at Okanagan Lake Park

A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump

Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports

Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip to the White House next week, bucking convention.

Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

The report says the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system has already cost government coffers more than $1 billion

Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting to appear on 5 murder charges

A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people

Supreme Court cuts jail time for Edmonton man in crash that killed a toddler

Following his conviction, Richard Suter was kidnapped by a vigilante who sliced off his thumb.

Most Read