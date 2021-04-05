Penticton pub closes due to COVID-19 exposure

The Station Public House in Penticton is closing due to a COVID-19 exposure, according to an Instagram post made by the restaurant/pub Sunday, April 4.
The Station is located on the property of the Ramada by Wyndham Penticton Hotel and Suites.
According to the post, The Station will be closed for a “few days” due to the exposure.
The decision to close was made out of an abundance of caution for guests and staff.
The Station plans to reopen after a deep clean of the premises and with the approval of Interior Health.
