Penticton RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 27 -year-old Kaeleigh-Lynne Eden. (RCMP handout)

Penticton RCMP ask for help finding local woman

Mounties want to confirm the 27-year-old’s well-being

Penticton RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Kaeleigh-Lynne Eden.

Mounties are having trouble locating her and wish to confirm her well-being, said Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck.

She is described as 5 foot 7 inches and 115 pounds, thin build with black hair. She also has a tattoo near her right eye.

If anyone has recently seen Eden, and know where she is, police ask that they contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 to confirm she is OK.

