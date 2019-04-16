Penticton RCMP continue investigation into fatal shooting

No word from police on who the victims were, the suspect is in custody

Cornwall Drive remains closed as police investigate the scene of a shooting rampage which killed four people Monday.

Police haven’t released the names of the victims and the suspect, a 60 year old man, is in custody pending charges.

Police have yet to release a motive but told media it was “a targeted event” and Mounties are still working to determine the why behind the attack.

Follow Black Press Media social media pages and @LarynGilmour on twitter for updates as the story unfolds.

READ MORE: Four dead, one in custody following Penticton shooting spree

Here’s the latest update:

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man driving white van follows 13-year-old Peachlander

Just Posted

Man driving white van follows 13-year-old Peachlander

Peachland residents are warning others about a man in a white van on Clements Crescent

Four dead, one in custody following Penticton shooting spree

A 60-year-old man has been taken into custody as RCMP continue to investigate

Pickup truck ends up in a ditch in West Kelowna

No injuries were reported at the accident Monday night

Accused Lake Country wife killer granted bail

Westervelt was taken into police custody April 6 arrest for second degree murder

Kelowna man arrested for robbery

The 23 year old man appeared in court Monday April 14.

Penticton RCMP continue investigation into fatal shooting

No word from police on who the victims were, the suspect is in custody

Bull-riders battle it out in Armstrong

The Armstrong Extreme Rodeo took place Saturday, April 16 at the IPE Stampede Grounds in Armstrong.

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

B.C. poet Shane Koyczan responds to fatal mass shooting in South Okanagan city

Spoken-word artist and poet Shane Koyczan shares his thoughts on a dark day

Prosecutor wraps up case in Bountiful child bride trial

A man is on trial for the alleged removal of his daughter into the U.S. to marry an American man

Okanagan Collaboration Challenge blindly pairs up songwriters

Applications sought from musicians who are up to the challenge

‘Terrible, terrible thing’: Former coaches of accused Salmon Arm shooter shocked

Matrix Gathergood, 25, excelled in football, rugby during his time at Salmon Arm Secondary

‘Salmon Arm remains a special place’

MP Mel Arnold responds to hometown shooting

Highway 97 open north of Summerland

Ongoing closures continue following accident on Sunday

Most Read