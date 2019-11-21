The Penticton RCMP detachment is watching the Kelowna detachment’s investigation into its high number of ‘unfounded’ sexual assault cases. Both detachments reported nearly double the provincial average of ‘unfounded’ sexual assaults in 2018, prompting public pressure to account for the discrepancy. (File Photo)

Penticton RCMP do not intend to review sexual assault stats

Eleven out of 29 sexual assault cases in Penticton were deemed unfounded in 2018

The Penticton RCMP detachment has no plans at this time to review the high number of sexual assault cases deemed “unfounded” by the city’s police force last year.

In a press release issued today, Const. James Grandy said the detachment is aware that 11 out of 29 sexual related offences were deemed unfounded in 2018, but will not be reviewing the cases like their counter-parts are in Kelowna.

“Although we are not in a position to discuss specific cases, we assure the general public that we take these reports very seriously and remain accountable for our investigations. We recognize that sexual crimes can be a life altering event, and we continue to encourage survivors of sexual assault to report these crimes to police,” wrote Grandy.

“Penticton RCMP is monitoring and will pay close attention to the results of the review underway in Kelowna for any trends that may apply.”

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP reviewing sexual assault claims

READ MORE: Penticton sexual assault stats may not be accurate, says SOWINS

In Kelowna, similar data from Statistics Canada found 35 of 88 sexual assaults reported to police in 2018 were also deemed ‘unfounded.’

Both cities numbers are far above the provincial average of 15 per cent, with 38 per cent of cases dropped in Penticton and 40 per cent in Kelowna.

In response to public pressure to explain the discrepancy, Kelowna’s RCMP detachment conducted a preliminary review of its sexual assault reports from 2018 and requested the RCMP’s Sexual Assault Review Team from its national headquarters to review the 2018 and 2019 sexual assault files.

The RCMP did not state when the review is expected to be completed.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island man found guilty in murder of wealthy California woman, 29 years later

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame welcomes 6 new inductees

Okanagan athletes and sports pioneers were added to the HOF Thursday

Pedestrian hit on corner of Burtch Road and Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna

Man has since been released with minor injuries

City of West Kelowna considering two per cent tax increase to cover infrastructure projects

Announcment comes as city prepares for 2020-2029 capital plan

Kelowna to host 2021 Tim Hortons Brier

The last time Kelowna hosted the tournament was in 1968

Kelowna businesses fleeing Leon Avenue due to tent city

Two businesses made the decision to relocate due to crime, violence, and uncleanliness in the area

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Penticton RCMP do not intend to review sexual assault stats

Eleven out of 29 sexual assault cases in Penticton were deemed unfounded in 2018

Vancouver Island man found guilty in murder of wealthy California woman, 29 years later

Shawnigan Lake man killed wealthy senior in 1990

Algae bloom killing farmed fish on Vancouver Island’s West Coast

DFO says four Cermaq Canada salmon farms affected, fish not infectious

Three cops investigated in connection to ex-Vancouver detective’s sexual misconduct

Fisher was convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case

Violence response procedures updated for B.C. schools, police

ERASE program expands to target gangs, bullying of students

A pawsitive ending: Missing puppy found after nine-day search in Chilliwack

Pit bull Frankie ran from dog sitter booked through app

Man gets 18 months jail for dealing heroin, fentanyl in Vernon

Sung Hwan Choi, 23, found guilty of trafficking drugs from Lower Mainland in May 2019

Letter: Spouse of Shuswap first responder shares challenges, gratitude

One in three first responders suffer in silence, resources available to help them and their families

Most Read