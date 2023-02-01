Penticton RCMP are looking for witnesses to a New Year’s Eve assault at Skaha Lake. (File photo)

Penticton RCMP look for witnesses to New Year’s Eve assault at beachfront

The victim suffered a broken bone during the assault at the Skaha Lake promenade

Penticton RCMP are looking for witnesses to come forward following a report of a serious assault that took place on New Year’s Eve at Skaha Lake.

On Jan. 29, Penticton RCMP received a report from a victim that they had been assaulted on the Skaha Lake Park walkway sometime between 4 and 5 p.m.

“The incident began with an argument and escalated into an assault, and the victim suffered a broken bone as a result,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP media relations officer. “Since this beachfront is so popular, we are confident someone had to have seen something.”

The victim reported that an elderly couple came forward at the time saying they witnessed the incident, but they did not remain at the scene.

“We hope that this couple may see this news release and come forward to police,” Lyons added.

If you have information regarding this report, you are urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file number 2023-1440. To remain completely anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave your tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

