Penticton RCMP seek witnesses to alleged indecent act on Nelson Avenue

Penticton RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man allegedly involved in an indecent act.
RCMP explained in a release Tuesday (June 30) that on June 24 at 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a lone man engaging in an indecent act, near a park in the 1000 block of Nelson Avenue.
Despite efforts, RCMP could not locate him.
The suspect is described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years of age, wearing a beige shirt and shorts, long brown hair and a fishing hat.
Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect, or has any information about the incident, to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.
