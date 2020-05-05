Penticton RCMP trying to return found cash to rightful owner

Those with any information about this investigation can call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Penticton RCMP are looking to return a sum of cash to its rightful owner.

In April, RCMP explained in a release May 5, a sum of Canadian cash was found by a citizen in the east side of Penticton.

Since then, RCMP officers have been trying to locate the original owner, but so far no one has reported missing cash.

RCMP are seeking the help of the public, adding officers will need to talk directly with anyone who feels they have information about the money, or its rightful owner.

Those with any information about this investigation can call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

