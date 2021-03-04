Penticton RCMP will be attending Friday’s protest to enforce provincial health orders that restrict all gatherings. (File photo)

Penticton RCMP will be attending Friday’s protest to enforce provincial health orders that restrict all gatherings. (File photo)

Penticton RCMP warn of potential fines for Friday’s protest in Gyro Park

Police will be there to enforce provincial health orders that restrict all organized gatherings

Penticton RCMP will be attending Friday’s protest in Gyro Park to enforce provincial health orders that prohibit all organized gatherings of any size.

Mounties are warning of potential fines for those who choose to attend the rally.

A group of concerned residents is organizing the protest in opposition of city council’s decision to not extend the Victory Church shelter for a further year. Currently, the shelter is full and has 42 beds.

The protest is expected to take place Friday, March 5 at 2 p.m.

“Please join us in taking a stand against the decision city council has made to not extend this vital service in our community,” reads a post in a Facebook group. The organizers ask people attending to wear masks and be socially distanced.

The RCMP say they will enforce the public health orders in effect related to the Provincial Protective Measures Order. This may result in fines being issued against organizers and attendees of “non-compliant gatherings,” said Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy.

“The Penticton RCMP supports everyone’s right to peacefully and lawfully protest. We take an impartial stance on the motivations for this event. However, we’re reminding the organizers, and potential attendees, of the current public health orders in effect,” said Grandy.

“These orders, which are aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, explicitly prohibit organized gatherings of any scale, such as the one being promoted this weekend. Our officers have a duty to enforce these laws.”

Penticton RCMP ask that people report similar events being organized, or happen to witness other parties or large gatherings.

In late November 2020, more than 40 people gathered to protest the provincial restrictions that prohibit gathering. The group were unmasked and not socially distanced. Police did not attend.

READ MORE: Bring your tent, say protest organizers

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Policeprotest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teen grabbed while jogging in Southeast Kelowna
Next story
Return of caribou herd prompts temporary snowmobiling closure near Sicamous

Just Posted

RCMP stock. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press)
Teen grabbed while jogging in Southeast Kelowna

18-year-old woman pulled free, running home and reporting incident to police

Bananatag CEO and co-founder Corey Wagner. (Bananatag)
Kelowna communications company merges with German platform

Bananatag and Staffbase together will provide communications strategies

Third-year UBCO nursing student Thomas Pool works alongside community volunteer and registered nurse Sean Garden, as they check drug samples at Living Positive Resource Centre in downtown Kelowna (UBCO)
UBCO drug checking service now offered across Okanagan

The program is in partnership with Interior Health

(Courtesy of West Kelowna Fire Rescue)
UPDATE: West Kelowna firefighter injured in structure fire released from hospital

Crews arrived at the Ponderosa Rd. home to find the rear of the building engulfed in flames

(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
COVID-19 exposures confirmed at two Kelowna schools

Pearson Road Elementary, Rutland Senior Secondary confirm one case of the virus at each school

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

Penticton RCMP will be attending Friday’s protest to enforce provincial health orders that restrict all gatherings. (File photo)
Penticton RCMP warn of potential fines for Friday’s protest in Gyro Park

Police will be there to enforce provincial health orders that restrict all organized gatherings

An air quality advisory continues in Vernon March 4 due to high levels of dust in the air from winter traction material. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: More road dust continues air quality advisory in Vernon

The advisory will last until the next rainfall or until enough street sweeping work is done

Mountain caribou from an endangered herd have returned to an area adjacent to the area closed to snowmobiling on Queest Mountain. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Return of caribou herd prompts temporary snowmobiling closure near Sicamous

Lake Play area on Queest Mountain closed for the second time this year

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

(Pxhere)
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services

CDC survey shows that 35 per cent of people were worried about being judged

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Some Canadians are finding butter harder than usual, resulting in an avalanche of social media controversy around #buttergate. (Brett Williams/The Observer)
#Buttergate: Concerns around hard butter hit small B.C. towns and beyond

Canadians find their butter was getting harder, blame palm oil in part one of this series

Most Read