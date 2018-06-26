Princess Margaret Secondary School Principal Roger Wiebe sent a letter to parents to notify them of “unconfirmed information” that non-students may attend the annual sunset party, potentially making “an unsafe environment involving weapons.” Photo courtesy Google Street View

UPDATED: Penticton RCMP warns of threat to high school students’ sunset party

‘I am shocked that some parents even drive their children to this party,’ RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager says

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

A youth has reportedly made “veiled threats to cause problems” at the annual sunset party, being held tonight, according to Penticton RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager.

“The nature of the threats varied, so I cannot comment on specifics, only to say that this was immediately assigned to an investigator and remains under investigation, which includes direct interaction with the youths involved,” De Jager said.

De Jager noted that the “infamous” sunset party, an unofficial graduation party that occurs each year, is not endorsed by the school district, public service agencies or the RCMP.

“In fact, I would like to take this opportunity to advise parents of high school age children that this party is a very dangerous undertaking. The location is purposefully remote, is out of range of most emergency services and is a sensitive area prone to risk of fire damage,” De Jager said.

Over the past several years, on top of a fatal stabbing at the party in 2011, De Jager noted the party has been host to “several aggravated assaults, sexual assaults, numerous fights and assaults and high levels of intoxication in under age youth.”

Jamie Wolanski pleaded guilty to manslaughter, the lesser count to his initial murder charge, and was sentenced to six years in prison in 2013.

“I am shocked that some parents even drive their children to this party and offer their tacit approval to these activities. Many of the attendees are over 19 years of age, are no longer associated to high school and provide liquor to youth in attendance,” De Jager said.

“The Penticton RCMP endorses dry grad parties and ceremonies. The legal drinking age in B.C. is 19. Anyone who provides liquor to those under 19 years of age commits an offence and could be held liable in criminal or civil proceedings.”

—-

ORIGINAL: 3 p.m.

Penticton RCMP sent a warning to Princess Margaret Secondary School over apparent threats against the students’ annual sunset party, according to a letter to parents from the school’s principal.

In the letter, Roger Wiebe told parents the school received contact from police regarding “unconfirmed information that non-high school students plan to attend the event and that may create an unsafe environment involving weapons.”

“The school sees the party as a community/non-school event but felt it is important that you are aware of the potential danger to your child. Community partnership is important in ensuring we collectively maintain a safe environment for all,” Wiebe wrote.

In a statement, school district Superintendent Wendy Hyer had little to say, due to the fact that the allegations surround non-students, only relaying the letter sent by Wiebe.

“I cannot confirm that a threat has been made; this is something that the police are investigating. As always, we caution parents about letting their children attend this event as there have been various safety concerns over the past years as many of the folks who attend are not graduates, but older individuals,” Hyer said.

Penticton RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The unsanctioned annual event, which takes place in the Upper Carmi area each year after the school year, has been the site of significant violence over the years.

Jamie Wolanski was sentenced in 2013 to six years in prison for manslaughter after the fatal stabbing of Andrew McAdam in 2011.

And in January this year, Aaron Jack-Kroeger was sentenced to 15 months in jail on charges of assault causing bodily harm for his part in a swarm attack on a peer at the 2015 sunset party.

That attack had left the victim with a significant concussion and about $5,000 in dental work.

Previous story
Updated: Kelowna council approves ambitious strategy to address homelessness in the city
Next story
UPDATE: Several Peachland residents evacuated following storm

Just Posted

Level 1 drought rating remains for Okanagan Valley

Hot Okanagan summer forecast means use water wisely

Music in the Park returns to West Kelowna

The event begins July 6

Kelowna’s new visitor centre ready to open

Downtown lakeshore centre site a hive of activity as Tourism Kelowna moves in

Everything old is new again for Kelowna’s Canada Day festival

After high lake levels pushed it off the lakeshore last year, the July 1 party is back on the beach

Peachland volunteers tackle squatters mess

A group of citizens pulled together to tackle an illegal dump site on Crown Land north of Peachland

Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

Hergott: The pain of a car crash

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses potential injuries following a car crash

Video of hens trapped in manure at B.C. farm prompts investigation, questions

Experts skeptical of footage, but lawyer says full video confirms horrific details

UPDATED: Penticton RCMP warns of threat to high school students’ sunset party

‘I am shocked that some parents even drive their children to this party,’ RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager says

Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate believed to be in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

Shots allegedly fired at car of B.C. radio host

Surrey RCMP confirm they’re investigating an apparent shooting on Saturday night

B.C. woman and dog chased by aggressive deer

After two scares with protective does, Penticton woman afraid to go out for a walk

Shaq on his Hollywood plans: ‘I want to be the next Rock’

Post-NBA life has been very successful for the four-time NBA champion

Protected bird nearly cancels music festival

The bird and the four eggs — both of which enjoy protected status in Canada — would have been in the middle of Ottawa Bluesfest

Most Read