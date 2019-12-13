Penticton resident allegedly has rear car tires stolen

The resident woke up today to find their back tires missing and their car on blocks

This image was posted to Facebook by a Penticton resident alleging that their friend’s mom had her rear car tires stolen overnight in the city on Dec. 12. Western News has reached out for more information on this matter. (Photo from Facebook)

A Penticton resident in the McNicoll area woke up to find their car’s back tires missing this morning.

According to a Facebook post by Penticton resident Seth Dutchak, someone allegedly stole his friend’s mom’s rear car tires overnight on Dec. 12.

The post includes an image of a silver van, though the make and model are not known at this time, with at least one rear tire missing.

The van appears to be sitting on a makeshift block in the image. The type of tires and rims allegedly stolen is not known at this time.

Western News has reached out for more information on this matter.