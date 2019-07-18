Penticton resident Nicholas Bozak is looking for his 17 month old mastiff chow, Askem, who he alleges was stolen around 3:30 a.m. from the construction site on Eckhardt Avenue on July 16. Bozak lives on-site as security, which Askem assists him with, and said he has never run away or wandered off before. (Photo Submitted)

Penticton resident’s dog allegedly stolen from construction site

Nicholas Bozak is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Askem, his 17 month old mastiff chow

A resident in Penticton is seeking the public’s help in finding his four-legged friend, Askem, after he was allegedly dog-napped in the early hours on Tuesday.

Nicholas Bozak currently lives on-site as security at the construction site on Eckhardt Avenue, where crews are erecting what will be a Marriott Hotel. His 17 month old mastiff chow cross lives with him there and assists him with checking the grounds.

“I’ve been on-site for about two and a half months. So anytime Askem and I go out on-site, we always do a perimeter walk to check the gates are closed and that everything is locked up,” said Bozak. “So we did the same thing Tuesday morning (July 16) and the last time I saw him was 3:30 a.m. that day, and I woke up at 7:30 a.m. and I called him and called him and he wasn’t around. I asked everyone on-site if they had seen him, and everyone said no, so I started to worry.”

READ MORE: Missing Penticton kayaker last seen on Okanagan Lake

Bozak said Askem stays outside the trailer, which is located within the fenced property, between 3:30 a.m. and when he wakes up around 6 a.m., because if he hears something, he can bark and alert Bozak to check it out. He added that Askem has never wandered off and is not a digger, so it is very unlikely that he would have gotten out under the fence or escaped another way, which is why he believes he was stolen.

“He’s not that type of dog, he’s very, very loyal. He’s my little boy,” said Bozak. “He stays on-site, and if he barks at anything while I’m sleeping I can jump up and see what it is, since that’s when we have the most activity here. Then the rest of the day he’s in the trailer with me.”

Bozak said he intends to file a police report about Askem’s disappearance today, stating he held off to this point because he was hopeful his dog would turn up. Friends of Bozak have been sharing photos of Askem on social media in hopes of finding him, and Bozak said this has led to a couple tips he intends to follow up on.

“There’s been two people that have said they’ve seen him with people on bikes around town here,” said Bozak. “I just hope he’s still in the city so I can track him down.”

Bozak said anyone who thinks they’ve located Askem are welcome to call or text him at 250-551-8750. He said they can also call Penticton Dog Control, who he has informed to be on the lookout for his dog as well.

Askem should respond to his name, and his favourite treats are beef jerky and cookies.

