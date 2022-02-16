Penticton residents donate US$6,883 to anti-government ‘Freedom Convoy’

There were 68 residents whose names and postal codes were released in leaked data

Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grille of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill on Feb. 2. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

A number of Penticton area residents donated funds to support the so-called ‘freedom convoy’ of anti-government protesters, according to unsecured data from the GiveSendGo crowdfunding site.

Based on the postal codes connected to the crowdfunding site, there were 68 donations made by residents of Penticton, for a total of US$6,883.

The largest single donation from a Penticton resident was $750, with other large donations coming in around $400 and lower.

Most of the donations were less than $100.

Some of the donations were made with the donater’s work email, which was published along with the postal codes and names in the released data.

READ MORE: 18 Summerland donations to truck convoy fund

Some of the donaters included personal messages with their donations.

“Thank you for your peaceful protest. It has been exemplary of what a protest should look like,” reads one such donation. “No one has acknowledged for fear of being labeled a racist but, BLM riots caused over one billion dollars in damages.”

RCMP recently arrested several protesters at an Alberta border who have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and had a cash of guns seized. The protest closure of the Ambassador Bridge in Ontario had stopped anywhere between $3 billion to $6 billion worth of goods crossing the border before police dispersed the protesters.

READ MORE: Ambassador Bridge border crossing reopens, CBSA says

Supporters of the convoy in Oliver recently made the news after being filmed outside the Southern Okanagan Secondary School, across from the local elementary school.

Before the site was shut down, the self-described Christian fundraising platform- GiveSendGo- campaign had raised over US$9 million, following the closure of the GoFundMe campaign to support the convoy.

Initially, funding for the convoy was done through GoFundMe, but the crowdfunding site closed the campaign on Feb. 4, for alleged violations of its terms of service.

According to the information regarding the fundraising platform, 55 per cent of donations are from the United States, while 38 per cent are from Canada. However, Canadian donations made up the largest share of the money received in the campaign.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.