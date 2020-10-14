(Google maps photo)

Penticton Safeway employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee last worked Oct. 9

A Penticton Safeway employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked at the store’s 1301 Main Street location Oct. 9, as per Sobeys online COVID-19 case tracker. Sobeys functions as Safeway’s parent company.

The positive test was made public by Sobeys Oct. 13.

“Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation,” reads a statement from Sobeys’ website.

More to come.


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
