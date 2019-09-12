Penticton senior accused of attempted murder makes brief court appearance

The elderly man who is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly repeatedly stabbing his 78-year old wife with a kitchen knife made an appearance in Penticton provincial court on Thursday.
Gunter Volkmar Spoerlein, 77, appeared briefly in court via video from the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver. Spoerlein, who was having difficulties hearing what was being said in court, was wearing an orange jumpsuit and sitting in a wheelchair.
Judge Gregory Koturbash ordered that he have no contact with his wife, Bernadita Spoerlein.
Spoerlein was arrested on Sept. 6 after RCMP responded to a “violent offence” in the 300 block of Skaha Lake Road around 7:45 a.m. According to court documents, Spoerlein is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife.
RCMP said in a news release the wife suffered non-life threatening injuries.
