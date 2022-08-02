Police and family are hoping to locate Marissa Frostad, 16, who was reported missing July 30 and last seen July 26. (RCMP handout)

Police and family are hoping to locate Marissa Frostad, 16, who was reported missing July 30 and last seen July 26. (RCMP handout)

Penticton teenager last seen July 26

Marissa Frostad may be in the South Okanagan or possibly Kelowna

Penticton RCMP are reaching out to the public to help find a local teenager last seen July 26.

Police and family are hoping to locate Marissa Frostad.

On July 30, Penticton RCMP received a report that Marissa has not been seen since July 26 and they are concerned for her safety and well-being.

It is believed Marissa may still be in the South Okanagan region, or possibly made her way to Kelowna.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP have busy long weekend

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

Previous story
BC Wildfire is building a control line at Highway 3A for Keremeos Creek Wildfire
Next story
Murder hornets have gotten a name change; last spotted in B.C. in 2019

Just Posted

July 31 weapons and drug seizure (Kelowna RCMP)
Tricked by ‘bait car’ and blocked from escape, orchestrated by Kelowna RCMP

Police and family are hoping to locate Marissa Frostad, 16, who was reported missing July 30 and last seen July 26. (RCMP handout)
Penticton teenager last seen July 26

BC Wildfire Service, Keremeos Creek
BC Wildfire is building a control line at Highway 3A for Keremeos Creek Wildfire

(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)
Nohomin Creek wildfire-fighters battle heat exhaustion as blaze grows

Pop-up banner image