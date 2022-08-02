Penticton teenager last seen July 26

Penticton RCMP are reaching out to the public to help find a local teenager last seen July 26.
Police and family are hoping to locate Marissa Frostad.
On July 30, Penticton RCMP received a report that Marissa has not been seen since July 26 and they are concerned for her safety and well-being.
It is believed Marissa may still be in the South Okanagan region, or possibly made her way to Kelowna.
