Penticton teenager last seen July 26

Penticton RCMP are reaching out to the public to help find a local teenager last seen July 26.

Police and family are hoping to locate Marissa Frostad.

On July 30, Penticton RCMP received a report that Marissa has not been seen since July 26 and they are concerned for her safety and well-being.

It is believed Marissa may still be in the South Okanagan region, or possibly made her way to Kelowna.

