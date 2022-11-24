Tickleberry’s in Penticton was the victim of a smash-and-grab on Nov. 24. (Facebook)

Tickleberry’s in Penticton was the victim of a smash-and-grab on Nov. 24. (Facebook)

Penticton Tickleberry’s ice cream shop latest victim of a smash and grab

Victim/owner of iconic downtown ice cream shop asks, ‘how do we save Penticton?’

The owners of Tickleberry’s expressed their heartbreak on social media after they became the latest victim of a smash-and-grab in Penticton.

The business’ front door had been smashed in with a brick, and according to the owners’ post on social media, the store’s stock had been stolen.

This is the second time the downtown ice cream shop has been hit by a smash and grab.

According to the post on social media, Tickleberry’s is now looking at installing either bars or roll-down security to the store. That would only solve their own problem, and they pose the question of what can be done for the rest of the city.

“But what about the bigger picture?” the post asks. “How do we save Penticton?”

Penticton RCMP were contacted for more information. This story will be updated when they respond.

READ MORE: Smash and grab hits Regional District offices in Penticton

The break-in at Tickleberry’s comes just over a week after another smash-and-grab hit the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s offices in Penticton.

That theft was also described as an unsophisticated smash-and-grab through the front door.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newstheft

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey cop accused of abusing position to meet women facing new sexual assault charge
Next story
7 Breakout Festival riot suspects identified, more sought: Vancouver police

Just Posted

Two more lifts opened at Big White on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25. (Big White Ski Resort/Submitted)
Don’t dodge this bullet: Big White opens more lifts

Bears might be heading to hibernate, but other wildlife does not. (Black Press file photo)
Winter wildlife-human conflict a concern in Central Okanagan: WildSafeBC

BC Transit bus. (Black Press file photo)
Transit riders in Kelowna’s Quail Ridge community concerned about safety

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick appeared before the BC Electoral Boundaries Commission Nov. 23. (Contributed)
Proposed changes to Kelowna-Lake Country provincial riding concern for MLA