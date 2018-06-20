Penticton to host first Okanagan Medicinal Cannabis Conference

The September event will address many aspects regarding the access and use of medicinal cannabis.

If you are using or thinking of using cannabis for medicinal purposes then this is for you. The first Okanagan Medicinal Cannabis Conference (OMCC) is set for Sept. 29 and 30, at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

The NRG Wellness Group, a small Kelowna based wellness clinic, has undertaken the organization of this informative and educational conference, which is focused on a variety of topics related to the benefits, access and use of medicinal cannabis. “Many of the people we work with are currently using medicinal cannabis without a clear and accurate understanding of usage,” says Mike Rowland.

A common story, this concerned Terri Bernath and Mike Rowland of the NRG Wellness Group and motivated them to organize the conference.

The Saturday conference will address many aspects regarding the access and use of medicinal cannabis. The information will be presented by trained and knowledgeable professionals. Participants will learn from certified herbalists and a medical doctor about the history of this plant medicine, intake methods, which conditions it may benefit, and more. They will hear from established local businesses about how to obtain this herb and safety of supply, as well as the laws regarding legal use, licensing and possession. Bernath says, “Cannabis is an amazing herb with many benefits and has the power to heal – if used knowledgeably.”

On Sunday, there will be a full-day workshop for more in-depth learning and training. Lead by a Registered Herbalist with several years of medicinal cannabis experience, participants will deepen their knowledge on usage and doses, as well better their understanding of this herb and how it works in and with a person’s body for various conditions.

The conference and workshop are taking place on Sept. 29 and 30, at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Tickets are available online at www.omcconference.ca, at ValleyFirstTix.com and in person at the Valley First Box Office (at the South Okanagan Events Centre) in Penticton.

We all deserve to be healthy, and to live without pain and suffering. If people are considering using medicinal cannabis, they need to be well informed. This weekend conference can empower people to make a more informed choice about what is best for them.

