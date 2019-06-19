Penticton firefighters lean over a woman that they pulled out of her burning residence on May 29 in the Riva Ridge Mobile Home Park. (Kristi Patton — Western News)

Penticton woman dies after Riva Ridge Mobile Park fire in May

BC Coroners Service says investigation in progress

The woman pulled from a fire at Riva Ridge Mobile Home Park at the end of May has died the BC Coroners Service has confirmed.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Woman pulled from burning building at Riva Ridge

In an email on Wednesday, Andy Watson, communications officer with BC Coroners Service, confirmed the woman, who was in her 70s, died. He said an investigation into how, where, when and why of her death is in the beginning stages.

On May 29, the senior was pulled from her burning home by firefighters after two bystanders helped by pointing out where she was trapped inside.

READ MORE: Bystanders help rescue Penticton woman in burning mobile home

The woman was rushed to Penticton Regional Hospital and appeared to be conscious at the time.

Most Read