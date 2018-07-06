Penticton woman facing 77 charges after arrest in Airdrie, Alta.

A search of Stephany Heppner’s car yielded items like suspected fentanyl and fraudulent documents

A Penticton woman is facing a total of 77 charges after she was arrested in Airdrie, Alberta on Tuesday.

Alberta RCMP has charged 26-year-old Stephany Heppner from Penticton with a litany of alleged crimes. That includes charges for reportedly stolen goods with links to everywhere from Calgary and Red Deer in Alberta to Surrey, Vancouver and Coquitlam in B.C.

Police spotted a black Nissan Altima in Airdrie at about 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, with a licence plate matching an owner with a suspended licence. The vehicle was stopped and police found a lone female occupant, who RCMP described as “very nervous” and who produced an apparently fake driver’s licence.

The officer found, through several police checks, that the woman was on probation on charges including personation and fraud.

The vehicle was seized and towed, and the woman was arrested after drugs were discovered inside the vehicle.

A search of the car yielded numerous items including:

  • suspected fentanyl
  • suspected methamphetamine
  • marihuana drug paraphernalia
  • numerous knives
  • a collapsible police baton
  • bear spray
  • break-in tools
  • stolen mail
  • stolen cheques
  • fraudulent government identification
  • hand-written documentation outlining potential fake credit card and bank accounts
  • three laptop computers
  • a portable printer
  • materials to manufacture fake credit cards
  • a smart key programmer.

Heppner was charged with 77 offences and was remanded into custody with a first appearance scheduled for Provincial Court in Airdrie on Thursday.

Those with information about this incident are asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers for instructions).

Report a typo or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man reflects on caving drama as soccer team still trapped in Thailand
Next story
BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty

Just Posted

Le Dîner en Blanc took over Sutherland Park in Kelowna

White tables lined the park for the annual fête

Community mourns West Kelowna man who died in explosion

Residents share their grief through Facebook

More patrols, fewer violent crimes in downtown Kelowna

Crimes have been on a downward trend since 2015, according to the RCMP

A top-10 Canadian chef dishing up delights in Naramata

Chef Victor Bongo is cooking up a storm at Village Grounds Cafe & Bistro in Naramata.

Mountain bike athletes qualify for gold finals at Big White

It’s day two of the Big White Invitational Slopestyle event

UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

RCMP save overdose victim

Armed with naloxene, Vernon North Okanagan officers able to save man

Salmon Arm police cleared of wrongdoing in arrest that injured man

Police watchdog finds RCMP officer acted appropriately when arresting man whose knee was broken

‘Missing’ B.C. man posts on Instagram saying he and son are safe in Italy

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

But owners say student who filed civil suit was too dangerous to fly

B.C. man reflects on caving drama as soccer team still trapped in Thailand

Andrew Munoz has advice for rescuers in Thailand following his own near-death experience

BC Hydro launches second phase of vehicle charging stations across southern B.C.

Stations are located in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, East Kootenay and Okanagan

Demand for EI sickness benefits on the rise; NDP cites need for update

Demand for sickness benefits under federal employment insurance program has reached a 10-year high

Most Read