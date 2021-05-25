(Rachel Kearney/Contributed)

Penticton woman plans 250km run around Okanagan Lake for eating disorder awareness

Rachel Kearney will only take 40 minute breaks in hopes to raise money and awareness for eating disorders

A Penticton woman is planning to run around Okanagan Lake without taking more than a 40 minute break.

On June 4, Rachel Kearney will run roughly 250 kilometres around Okanagan Lake to raise money and awareness for people struggling with eating disorders, a cause that is close to her heart.

Kearney said she suffered silently from bulimia between the ages of 15 and 20. Because she was never underweight, no one suspected she was struggling.

“I battled with this idea in my head because exercising to lose weight may be triggering for someone with an eating disorder because it could enforce the idea of exercise for weight loss,” Kearney told Black Press Media.

But when she thought about why she was running – because she loves it, and who she was raising awareness for, she knew she had to do it.

Kearney will start her run in Penticton, through Vernon and Kelowna, and then back to Penticton. She anticipates the run will take her almost three days, and she’s going to do it in 50 kilometre intervals with only 40 minute breaks in between.

It might sound crazy, but based on her research and training – she won’t need much rest. Her boyfriend will drive his van by her along the entire way to ensure she is safe and feeling good.

Originally from Ireland, Kearney chose to raise money for Bodywhys Eating Disorders Association of Ireland, which is where she was when she struggled with bulimia.

“I didn’t know groups like this existed and I have no recollection of it ever being mentioned in school or just in life,” she said. “If some crazy challenge gets attention and helps bring awareness to a worthy cause and helps at least one person reaches out to Bodywhys or just gets help with their relationship with food, then that’s something.

“Exercise isn’t going to solve your eating disorder. Your mind will.”

Kearney will start running from Sicamous Heritage Park in Penticton at 4 a.m. on June 4. You can contribute to her GoFundMe here.

READ MORE: Around 150 gather in Kelowna to rally for Palestine

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP respond to ‘ongoing incident’ on Lakeshore Road

twitter.com

Previous story
Home insurers’ cannabis concerns leaves Salmon Arm couple without coverage
Next story
Vaccine deliveries poised to slow this week with Canada expecting 600K Pfizer doses

Just Posted

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Ewan Lilford
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Ewan Lilford

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

Trent Kitsch of Kitsch Wines
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Trent Kitsch

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

HOPE Outreach is asking for men’s clothing and toiletry that they can distribute to their clients and partner community agencies. (Black Press Media file)
Okanagan outreach service in need of men’s clothes to distribute

HOPE Outreach said men’s clothes are not donated very often

Central Okanagan Public Schools administrative office in Rutland. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposures confirmed at 3 Central Okanagan schools

There are eight Central Okanagan Schools listed on Interior Health’s table of COVID-19 exposures

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Biking in the Revelstoke area. (Liam Harrap-Revelstoke Review)
Show local trails some love on June 5, BC Trails Day

Organisations across BC hosting events to celebrate the day

A soccer game pictured in B.C. on Wednesday, April 21. (Black Press Media/Matt Simms)
50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, people in B.C. could be back to watching sports in person with no limit on the number of spectators

A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Masks could stop being mandatory as soon as June 15

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests resume at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested at Port Renfrew camp on Monday, May 24

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP recovered a pair of stolen bikes at a 24th Avenue home in April, and were able to return the wheels to the rightful owners. (RCMP photo)
Bikes, rifle, ammunition among stolen items recovered by Okanagan RCMP

Police executed search warrant in early April at home in Vernon; man in custody

A Tesla charging centre is pictured in Squamish, B.C., Tuesday, June, 1, 2016. More than $100 million in federal rebates designed to make electric vehicles more affordable to low and middle-income Canadians has gone to those buying a Tesla, government records show. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal rebate set to make electric cars more affordable see $100M go to Tesla buyers

Liberal government introduced the subsidy in 2019 for those buying or leasing new zero-emission vehicles

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says Canada mulling more actions against Belarus after journalist’s arrest

Since Sunday, airlines have rerouted flights to avoid the country’s airspace

Most Read