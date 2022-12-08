Penticton’s Bad Tattoo Brewing is closing, Yellow Dog taking over

Last day to grab a Bad Tattoo beer is Dec. 18

Bad Tattoo Brewing is closing as of Dec. 18. Their neighbour Neighbourhood Brewing’s owner company Yellow Dog has bought the space and will eventually be opening a second location there. (Bad Tattoo)

A fixture on Winnipeg Street, Bad Tattoo Brewing in Penticton is closing.

But a neighbour down the street, literally, is taking over the space.

Yellow Dog Brewing, who owns Neighbourhood Brewing has bought the location. Bad Tattoos last day will be Dec. 18. Bad Tattoo has been in Penticton for nine years.

The closure doesn’t affect the recently opened up Bad Tattoo in Kelowna.

The team at Bad Tattoo made the announcement Wednesday night:

Dear friends,

We would like to let you know that Bad Tattoo will be closing and moving on to new adventures.

We want to thank our loyal regulars and the community for the support for the last nine years… . We are ready to move on and embrace our next chapter.

Yellow Dog Brewing will be taking over the space. We chose Yellow Dog Brewing because we have admired their commitment to the community, people and amazing craft beer.

Our team looks forward to having beers with you until Dec. 18.

Last year, Lee Agur, owner of Bad Tattoo Brewery won business leader of the year at the Penticton Chamber business excellence awards.

The award was shrouded in controversy after Agur took a public stance against vaccine passports.

Agur ended up stepping away from his role at Bad Tattoo and backpedalling on the stance.

READ MORE: Bad Tattoo co-owner steps down after backpedal on vax passport

Yellow Dog also made an announcement about the purchase on their Instagram account.

“We are humbled to announce that Yellow Dog in the new year will be taking over the Bad Tattoo Brewing facility in Penticton as our 2nd location in BC,” it reads.

“Over the years we have become great friends with the owners and team at Bad Tattoo. They opened the same time as Yellow Dog did in Port Moody, and they helped us grow our sibling brand Neighbourhood.”

“We are still figuring out the next steps for what this looks like but we are committed to the communities we call home.”

