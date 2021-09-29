Penticton’s Kampe estate sold again

The property had gone back on the market after the previous buyer’s development was rejected

The Kampe Estate across from the Channel has been bought again, but it’s not currently known who the new owner is. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

The Kampe Estate property on Green Avenue has been sold once again.

The property had returned to the market with a $4.5 million price tag in July, following multiple attempts to get city approval to develop apartment buildings on the site.

It is not known yet who exactly has purchased the property this time, or what they plan to do with it.

After it was bought previously in October 2020, BroadStreet Properties sought approval to build two six-storey apartment buildings on the property. That proposal was shot down by city council following public feedback and hearings.

The developer then came back with a second proposal, which reduced the height of the street-facing building to four-storeys, however, that proposal was rejected by council before it even went to the public hearing stage.

The property was then put back up on the market at its previous $4.5 million listing.

Well known businessman and philanthropist David E. Kampe lived at the estate for many years. He died in May 2019.

Kampe was the owner of Peters Bros. Construction. He donated millions to the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion tower which now bears his name. He was also responsible for making sure youth could attend Vees hockey games for free.

