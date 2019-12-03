Coun. Katie Robinson cuts the ribbon for the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society’s new fundraising mural in the centre. The fundraiser kicked off on Dec. 3, globally-recognized as Giving Tuesday, to fundraise to address needed upgrades and renovations in the 20-year-old building. (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

Penticton’s Seniors’ Drop-In starts Toonie fundraiser

Coun. Katie Robinson was the first to donate to the cause

The Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society (PSDICS) has kick-started its new fundraising campaign today to help restore the facility to its former glory.

Coinciding with Giving Tuesday, the globally-recognized day of giving back on Dec. 3, the society’s fundraising theme is “Thanks for the Toonie – Keeping the dream alive” and the goal is to collect enough Toonies to theoretically stretch across Penticton from Okanagan Lake to Skaha Lake.

“After 20 years (in this building), we have renovations to do, we have upgrades to do. And we’re outgrowing this building so we’re also looking at future plans,” said society president Mignonne Wood, who noted that the city’s recently passed plans for the Robinson property, on which the centre is located, allows for a small expansion of the building.

Residents don’t just have to donate Toonies to participate, but the society believed it would be easier to gear the fundraiser towards those who carry spare change they can afford to give.

READ MORE: Penticton’s Seniors’ Drop-In Centre wants to fundraise enough Toonies to ‘virtually’ stretch across the city

Wood said one of the high-priority upgrades the centre will need soon is a new HVAC system, which comes with a price tag of $50,000. She said the society applied for a grant for this project but was denied.

“If the HVAC system were to fail, we would have to close,” said Wood. “The floor in the great hall is also getting more and more scarred, right now we’ve just refinished it but in five years it’s going to need to be fully replaced for a $150,000.”

Businesses that donate to the cause can have their building added to the fundraiser mural, which was painted by local artist Larry Hunter, who also painted Penticton’s visitors’ map. Residents can also personalize their addition to the mural, for an additional cost, to include their pet or a special occasion or experience.

Coun. Katie Robinson was the first to add her Toonie to the fundraiser, which will collect funds for the next year according to Wood.

Donations over $25 will qualify donors for a tax receipt from the society.

Wood said their goal of $400,000 is ambitious, but the society would be happy to reach $100,000 or any amount between.

Donations can be made at the centre, located at 2965 S Main St.

