Penticton’s top police officer stepping away from role due to cancer

Penticton’s top police officer has taken a leave of absence after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter, who became the officer-in-charge of the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Detachment in February 2020, is stepping away from his role for the foreseeable future.

Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck will be assuming Hunter’s duties.

“Brian is not afraid to tell others about his journey,” Vatamaniuck wrote in an email. “He feels if his story motivates other men to get checked and look after themselves then he is happy to share his story, especially if it translates into saving lives.”

Vatamaniuck adds that Hunter is expected to make a full recovery because he addressed it early enough.

“He will be away from the office for the foreseeable future as his treatment is quite invasive,” Vatamaniuck said. “He does plan on returning when he’s feeling better.”

Hunter appeared at the Penticton Vees game on Friday, April 29, where it was announced he would be stepping away from his role.

He was greeted by the captain of the Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks, before leading the ceremonial puck drop.

“Just like any other day, the members of the Penticton and South Okanagan RCMP are going to strive to make the communities we serve proud,” Vatamaniuck said.

“But more than ever, we are going to strive to make Brian proud as he will be in our hearts and minds every shift.”

READ MORE: Supt. Brian Hunter has joined the Penticton RCMP Detachment as officer in charge

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPentictonRCMP