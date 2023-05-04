Supt. Brian Hunter. (Phil McLachlan photo)

Supt. Brian Hunter. (Phil McLachlan photo)

Penticton’s top police officer stepping away from role due to cancer

RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer

Penticton’s top police officer has taken a leave of absence after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter, who became the officer-in-charge of the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Detachment in February 2020, is stepping away from his role for the foreseeable future.

Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck will be assuming Hunter’s duties.

“Brian is not afraid to tell others about his journey,” Vatamaniuck wrote in an email. “He feels if his story motivates other men to get checked and look after themselves then he is happy to share his story, especially if it translates into saving lives.”

Vatamaniuck adds that Hunter is expected to make a full recovery because he addressed it early enough.

“He will be away from the office for the foreseeable future as his treatment is quite invasive,” Vatamaniuck said. “He does plan on returning when he’s feeling better.”

Hunter appeared at the Penticton Vees game on Friday, April 29, where it was announced he would be stepping away from his role.

He was greeted by the captain of the Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks, before leading the ceremonial puck drop.

“Just like any other day, the members of the Penticton and South Okanagan RCMP are going to strive to make the communities we serve proud,” Vatamaniuck said.

“But more than ever, we are going to strive to make Brian proud as he will be in our hearts and minds every shift.”

READ MORE: Supt. Brian Hunter has joined the Penticton RCMP Detachment as officer in charge

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPentictonRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian Indigenous leaders meet with King Charles in London ahead of coronation
Next story
B.C. MLA calls for provincewide ban on drug use in parks, playgrounds

Just Posted

It was so hot on Sunday in the Vernon area that you could enjoy sitting on the shore of Okanagan Lake, soaking up the rays. Vernon established a new maximum high record of 25.3 degrees Sunday, Oct. 2, breaking the old mark of 24.4 established in 1904. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Okanagan Lake water level rapidly rising

(Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News)
Heavy rain coming to the Okanagan, more flooding possible

City of Penticton. (Phil McLachlan/Western News file)
Penticton taking over from Kelowna as Okanagan real estate hotspot

Lake Country Art Gallery curator Wanda Lock with feline Robin. (contributed/Lake Country Art Gallery)
Cats rule, dogs drool: Lake Country Art Gallery’s upcoming exhibit all for felines