Kelowna Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a garage Saturday (Nov. 9) night. (File photo)

People and pets safe after garage fire in South Kelowna

South Kelowna garage fire put out without incident

Two people and two cats are safe after a fire broke out at a South Kelowna home Saturday (Nov. 9) last night.

Kelowna firefighters were called out at about 9 p.m. when 911 received a call reporting visible flames and smoke in a residence in the 1500 block of Woodridge Road.

The first firefighter on scene reported the smoke and flames were coming from a garage attached to a two-storey home. The occupants were home at the time but were able to get out without injury and two cats that were inside were located later, also uninjured. The people are being assisted by Emergency Support Services.

The fire, contained to the garage, was put out quickly by the firefighters, but smoke did get into the home and cause damage. Four engines, one rescue unit and a command vehicle, along with 18 firefighters, responded to the call.

The fire is not deemed suspicious but will be investigated by Kelowna Fire Department investigators.

Thick fog between Merritt and Kamloops

