People not even living in Princeton and area applied for thousands of dollars in flood relief

Payments to victims, under the Princeton Flood Relief Fund, continue to flow to those in need.

However the municipality, which administers most of the money raised by the Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen (CFSO), has had to closely vet every request for help.

According to James Graham, director of finance, there were originally 241 applications to the fund, which was started days after the disaster in November and has reached nearly $1 million.

Only 173 households were approved.

“Times like these bring out the best in people, and also sometimes the worst,” said Graham in an interview with the Spotlight. “Some (applicants) were either outside of the evacuation areas, or they aren’t residents of Princeton or Area H, or they just decided they should apply for it.”

There were also several applications that were duplicated, and Graham said he chooses to believe that was done in error.

The CFSO partnered with the town, with the foundation raising the money and the municipality distributing to people who met the set criteria. The money was specifically meant for evacuated persons whose primarily residences were damaged by the flood.

Every application had to be evaluated, said Graham.

In January eligible residents each received $1,000, through electronic transfer, and a second $1,000 payment was sent mid-February.

According to Graham another payment will be made in the coming days, but this will be in the form of a cheque from the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society. The Vancouver Canucks, through its 50-50 draws, was able to contribute $250,000 to the fund.

However, neither the foundation nor the town can process gaming money, so those dollars are moving through the society.

Those cheques will be mailed, Graham said. There should be a final payment from the fund, of $1,000, made at approximately the end of March.

“That will deplete the fund,” Graham said.

