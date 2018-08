The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Friday night

People were sent to the hospital last night after a three-vehicle accident in Lake Country, according to witness reports.

The accident occurred at about 9 p.m.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred at the Oyama Road and Woodsdale Road intersection.

A few Lake Country residents are demanding stop signs to be put in place, via an online Facebook group.

