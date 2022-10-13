(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

People with autism wanted for research study in Okanagan

The study is taking place in 32 locations across Canada, the United States, and Australia

Okanagan Clinical Trails is seeking help for one of their ongoing studies.

The Kelowna-based medical research company is looking for adults and children with autism spectrum disorders to take part in an ongoing medical research study to understand the safety and effectiveness of an autism medication.

“These are chronic disorders with significant functional impact on patients,” said Dr. Eugene Okorie, Okanagan Clinical Trials Principal Investigator. “Currently, there are no indicated or effective medications for the disorder. This trial seeks to advance the pursuit of expanding treatment options for the patients.”

To qualify for the study, you must be between the ages of 12 and 45 and have an autism spectrum disorder. This study is taking place in 32 locations between Canada, the United States, and Australia.

“Advancing clinical research could profoundly affect the quality of life of future generations; OCT is proud to be a part of this process”, said Dr. Kim Christie, President of Okanagan Clinical Trials.

Participants who choose to take part can leave at anytime and the treatment will no affect provincial medical coverage.

To learn more or sign up to volunteer, call Okanagan Clinical Trails at 250-862-8141 or here.

READ MORE: McDougall Creek wildfire north of West Kelowna increases in size

READ MORE: Winning runs in the Serwa family as Kelowna man cycles to gold at Senior Games

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ClinicsKelownaOkanaganTrails

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Inquiry into Liberal government’s use of Emergencies Act kicks off
Next story
Families leave offerings for children slain at Thai day care

Just Posted

Lime is offering free rides on election day, Oct. 15. (Submitted)
Scoot for free on election day in Kelowna

TRU Wolfpack logo
TRU WolfPack snare ‘blue-chip’ recruit Sodaro of Kelowna Owls

(Pixabay)
People with autism wanted for research study in Okanagan

McDougall Creek fire. (BC Wildfire)
McDougall Creek wildfire north of West Kelowna increases in size