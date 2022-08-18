PARTY LEADER Max Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, spoke in Summerland on Aug. 18. The meeting was held at Summerland United Church. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

People’s Party leader makes stops in Okanagan

Max Bernier spoke to supporters in Summerland and Kelowna on Aug. 18

The leader of the People’s Party of Canada was in the Okanagan Valley on Aug. 18 during his Summer Leader’s tour.

Max Bernier made stops in Summerland and Kelowna. Elsewhere in the province, events were scheduled for Sooke, Nanaimo, White Rock, Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Armstrong.

The Summerland event was at Summerland United Church while the Kelowna event was at Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club.

“Over the last year, support for the PPC has skyrocketed,” Bernier said. “We received almost 1 million votes across the country in the last election, but this is only the beginning. Now we need to convert these voters into volunteers and donors to continue to grow the party, and I’m here to do just that.”

Bernier also addressed COVID-19 health restrictions as well as other policies from the federal Liberal party.

While the People’s Party of Canada did not win any seats in the Sept. 20, 2021 federal election, the party received the support of 4.94 per cent of those who voted.

The next federal election is scheduled to be held on or before Oct. 20, 2025.

City of KelownaKeremeosMaxime BernierPentictonPeople's PartyPrincetonSummerland

