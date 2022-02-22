People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier leaves after speaking to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier leaves after speaking to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier to plead not guilty to COVID-19 charges: lawyer

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits

A lawyer for People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier says Bernier will plead not guilty to charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Alex Steigerwald told court today that he and a Crown attorney are working toward trial dates in the future, but no dates have been set so far.

The case is also being transferred to Winnipeg from St. Pierre-Jolys because courtrooms in the provincial capital are larger and more dates are available.

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate upon entering the province.

Bernier was beginning a three-day tour of Manitoba at the time and was pulled over after rallies in rural communities south of Winnipeg.

A spokesman for the People’s Party called the arrest political repression.

—The Canadian Press

CoronavirusFederal Politics

Previous story
Alberta county says it will no longer hire businesses with vaccination policies
Next story
Man taken into custody following Kelowna RCMP incident

Just Posted

Iron Energy will not going to comply with the orders in the civil suit from Interior Health (file photo)
West Kelowna gym closes doors after Interior health files lawsuit

Grandpa Lionel Wheeler celebrated his 100th birthday with his family over the weekend. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna Daredevil turns 100

RCMP on scene of Tomby Court. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)
Man taken into custody following Kelowna RCMP incident

Photo L-R: Interim President, Canada Airports Council, Monette Pasher, Kelowna Mayor, Colin Basran, YLW Director, Sam Samaddar, International Development Minister, Harjit Sajjan. (Gary Barnes)
Kelowna airport collects $3.2M in federal funding to help with COVID costs