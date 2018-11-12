People’s Party of Canada builds self in Kelowna-Lake Country federal riding

Over 30,000 members have joined in the riding so far

The inaugural meeting of the Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada has drawn interest in the Central Okanagan.

The leader of the party, who was in Vancouver, attracted 150 people in the federal riding of Kelowna-Lake Country and has attracted over 30,000 people across the country.

Glen Walushka, a regional organizer, said that the party is made up of 60 per cent of people that are under 40 years-old and says that they are attractive to the younger voter because the P.P.C. looks to build themselves through a “bottom up” approach. The P.P.C. would not be following Bernier but in fact, the other way around where they would work as a team.

RELATED: Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

“It is exponential growth and it is astounding. What it tells me, is that there were people that are very much motivated by same kinds of concerns and same values as Maxime Bernier. He boils it down to four words or concepts that a lot of people identify with,” said Walushka.

The P.P.C.’s website says that their platform is still being finalized however Walushka says that they are focused on freedom, personal responsibility, fairness and respect. He also says they want to be more transparent with Canadians if Bernier takes on the role of prime minister.

RELATED: Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

During an inaugural meeting in Kelowna, at the downtown library, the P.P.C. looked to establish a constituency association for the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country and elect local directors and establish their roles.

“The enthusiasm in the room was quite astounding really,” said Walushka.

After he quite the Conservative party in late August, Bernier founded the P.P.C., Walushka says that membership exceeds that of the Green Party of Canada.

“It’s a chance to participate on the ground level, and it gives them (members) a chance to participate,” said Walushka.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.