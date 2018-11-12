Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada. (Facebook image)

People’s Party of Canada builds self in Kelowna-Lake Country federal riding

Over 30,000 members have joined in the riding so far

The inaugural meeting of the Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada has drawn interest in the Central Okanagan.

The leader of the party, who was in Vancouver, attracted 150 people in the federal riding of Kelowna-Lake Country and has attracted over 30,000 people across the country.

Glen Walushka, a regional organizer, said that the party is made up of 60 per cent of people that are under 40 years-old and says that they are attractive to the younger voter because the P.P.C. looks to build themselves through a “bottom up” approach. The P.P.C. would not be following Bernier but in fact, the other way around where they would work as a team.

RELATED: Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

“It is exponential growth and it is astounding. What it tells me, is that there were people that are very much motivated by same kinds of concerns and same values as Maxime Bernier. He boils it down to four words or concepts that a lot of people identify with,” said Walushka.

The P.P.C.’s website says that their platform is still being finalized however Walushka says that they are focused on freedom, personal responsibility, fairness and respect. He also says they want to be more transparent with Canadians if Bernier takes on the role of prime minister.

RELATED: Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

During an inaugural meeting in Kelowna, at the downtown library, the P.P.C. looked to establish a constituency association for the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country and elect local directors and establish their roles.

“The enthusiasm in the room was quite astounding really,” said Walushka.

After he quite the Conservative party in late August, Bernier founded the P.P.C., Walushka says that membership exceeds that of the Green Party of Canada.

“It’s a chance to participate on the ground level, and it gives them (members) a chance to participate,” said Walushka.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Funding announcement promises to drive business innovation in B.C.

Just Posted

People’s Party of Canada builds self in Kelowna-Lake Country federal riding

Over 30,000 members have joined in the riding so far

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers search for two men

Two men allegedly were attempting to break into community mailboxes in Lake Country

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

Photos: Marking 100th anniversary of armistice in Kelowna

The Remembrance Day ceremony filled City Park

Photos: Lake Country honours veterans with Remembrance Day ceremony

The ceremony marks the 100th anniversary of the signing of armistice

Find me my furever home

Noodle is available for adoption from the Kelowna BC SPCA

Funding announcement promises to drive business innovation in B.C.

Minister is scheduled to make the announcement at the Penticton campus of Okanagan College

Two seasons of Stranger Things, in an hour

Charlie Ross brings his One-Man Stranger Things and One-Man Lord of the Rings to Penticton

Auntie Says: A time to remember the freedoms we have today

Faye Arcand is a freelance writer for the Penticton Western News

Ticats destroy Lions 48-8 in CFL East Division semifinal

Wally Buono’s last game as B.C. coach ends in disappointment

Olympic decision time for Calgarians in 2026 plebiscite

Calgary’s ‘88 legacy is considered among the most successful in Olympic Games history

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since

B.C. VIEWS: Seniors home worker discrimination finally ending

Health Minister Adrian Dix righting a serious wrong

Northern California fire officials begin agonizing search for dead

The death toll had hit 23 as of Saturday night

Most Read