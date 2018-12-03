People’s Party of Canada has big goals for Kelowna

The People’s Party of Canada has a new and ambitious electoral district association in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding.

The enthusiasm was evident as a number of the executive positions were contested. They have established plans to overtake both the Conservative and Liberal local EDA’s in membership and volunteers, supported by a party executive that’s gaining momentum on the national stage.

RELATED: People’s Party of Canada builds self in Kelowna-Lake Country federal riding

The inaugural general meeting for the Kelowna-Lake Country EDA was hosted just over two- weeks ago, but in that time their membership has swelled to close to two-hundred people. The party believes it appeals to a much broader voter base than either the Conservative or Liberal parties.

RELATED: O’Leary holds campaign-style event with Scheer

The People’s Party of Canada for Kelowna-Lake Country has plans to host public forums in the near future and engage with people from the community. They are in the process of establishing bylaws and appointing a nomination committee with the goal of fielding a candidate in the 2019 Federal election.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.