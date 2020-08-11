The Perseid meteor shower will be at its peak and best viewed during the nights of Aug. 11 and 12. (File photo)

Perseid meteor shower at peak on Aug. 11 and 12

Find place away from city lights for optimal viewing

Those awake after dark tonight may be able to observe the out-of-this-world light show that is the Perseid meteor shower.

The Perseids, dust from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle (last in our solar system in 1992), will be at their peak in the northern hemisphere on Aug. 11 and 12.

According to the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), the annual meteor shower will be most visible in the darkest hours after midnight.

“To be even more specific, look up at the sky between moonset and dawn to see the most meteors of the night,” advises the CSA.

For optimal viewing, the space agency advises finding a dark vantage point away from city lights. Avoid using a flashlight or cell phones if possible so your eyes won’t have to re-adjust to the dark. Bring a chair or a blanket, something you can sit back and relax on and be patient.

“It might take a while before you see your first shooting star. Don’t be quick to give up… It’s worth the wait!,” says the CSA.

The meteor shower is best viewed with the naked eye, not a telescope or binoculars that will limit your field of view.

Read more: Perseid meteors return for August show

Read more: Shuswap photographer captures Perseid meteor shower

