Nanaimo Fire Rescue and RCMP investigate Friday after an explosion and fire, reportedly from a firework in a tent at Discontent City. One man is in hospital, reportedly with serious burns, say first responders. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Person suffers burns after explosion, fire at B.C. homeless camp

Fireworks reportedly ignited inside tent early Friday morning in Nanaimo

Nanaimo Fire Rescue and RCMP are investigating after a man was reportedly injured in an explosion and fire at Discontent City homeless camp.

The incident happened early Friday morning, Aug. 31, and Nanaimo Fire Rescue fire prevention officers and police are following up with an investigation today.

“Yes, we had a call there and are investigating it this morning,” Karen Fry, Nanaimo Fire Rescue chief, said in an e-mail. “Initial reports are that there was an explosion from reported fireworks inside a tent last night that burned an individual to his feet and legs.”

First responders at the scene reported that the injuries were serious.

RELATED: Court rules against City of Nanaimo, fire safety enforcement order denied

RELATED: Nanaimo fire chief takes heat for tent city fire safety order


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
No deal yet as NAFTA renegotiation talks turn bitter at critical stage
Next story
Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a mother calls for change

Just Posted

Home Depot helps out Kelowna kids

The Orange Door Project fundraising campaign gave to the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

Help needed to locate Kelowna teen

Have you seen this boy?

West Kelowna may have new city hall in 2027

West Kelowna council has approved a 10-year plan to finance the construction

Kelowna pharmacists play key role in distribution of naloxone kits

Some may even witness overdoses and have to administer the kits themselves

VIDEO: Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Crash closes Highway 97B near Salmon Arm

At least three vehicles involved at accident near 10 Avenue

Photo of B.C. firefighter embracing deer goes viral

The photo had been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook as of Friday

Person suffers burns after explosion, fire at B.C. homeless camp

Fireworks reportedly ignited inside tent early Friday morning in Nanaimo

Okanagan College builder fondly remembered

Coldstream’s Whitney Buggey, longtime college prof and community booster, died Aug. 27 at 79

VIDEO: Foggy mountain morning in the Okanagan

Vernon photographer Eric Draht was inspired by the rolling fog over the area Friday morning.

Freeland takes high road as explosive Trump comments detonate in Washington

Speaking off the record, president dismissed Canada’s position on major NAFTA sticking points

UPDATE: Trans Canada open west of Chase after accident sends several to hospital

Several taken to hospital with unkown injuries

One in four British Columbians have changed brands to avoid U.S. retailers: poll

A new survey suggests B.C.ers’ news and shopping habits have changed since Donald Trump was elected

Most Read