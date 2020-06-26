Person trapped following two vehicle crash in Kelowna

The collision happened at Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive about 9 a.m.

Two vehicle crash blocks Harvey and Gordon. Twila Amato, Black Press Media.

One person was trapped inside a vehicle following two car collision, Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive.

Traffic is slow going at Harvey and Gordon, as Police are direct drivers through the intersection.

The left turning lane is blocked headed east on Harvey.

Both vehicles will have to be towed from the scene.

At least one person was taken to hospital following the crash.

