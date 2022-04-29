(City of West Kelowna/Contributed)

‘Peruse the Parks’ in West Kelowna back for second consecutive year

The program will run from May 1-24

The City of West Kelowna is bringing back ‘Peruse the Parks’ for the second consecutive year.

This initiative is a way to get people more active while exploring the 139 parks and newly enhanced spaces the city has to offer. A few of the parks currently have construction projects ongoing to provide improvements.

Throughout parks in West Kelowna from May 1-24, people will be able to partake in scavanger hunts to discover hidden symbols. Everyone who participates will be placed in a draw to win prizes.

You can download the scoresheet here to keep track of the symbols you’ve found. Scoresheets can be dropped by at the Recreation Office (2760 Cameron Road, open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or e-mail to recreation@westkelownacity.ca.

