B.C.’s air ambulance system consists of four helicopters, not enough to cover all of the province. (Colleen Flanagan/Black Press)

Petition calls for more air ambulances in rural B.C.

Not enough advanced life support, trauma care advocates say

A B.C. organization has started a petition calling for an expansion of air ambulance service across B.C. to improve response time in trauma care.

Hans Dysarsz started a non-profit group called B.C. HEROS (Helicopter Emergency Rescue Operations Society) while working to secure air ambulance service for Prince Rupert. He and Dr. M.J. Slabbert, who works at University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George, are calling for more helicopters to improve response times and bring doctors to patients when necessary.

Dysarsz, a former medivac pilot who lives in South Delta, is also calling on Health Minister Adrian Dix to ease restrictions on firefighters treating injured people at accident scenes. He says B.C.’s four air ambulances leave large parts of B.C. without 24-hour advanced life support service, affecting 1.4 million rural people.

The society cites a 2017 report by B.C. Forest Safety Ombudsman Roger Harris calling for faster response to logging and other resource industry injuries in remote parts of B.C.

RELATED: Rural air ambulance response lacking

The group produced a map showing B.C.’s lack of air ambulance service compared to Alberta and U.S. states, with most of B.C.’s trauma centres located in the southwest corner. They also want B.C. to increase the number of “advanced life support” ground ambulances.

Previous story
Kelowna’s unsolved crimes
Next story
UPDATE: Ambulances respond to multi-vehicle Hwy. 5 crash south of Merritt

Just Posted

Family Day at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Tours, treats, and art activities offered this Family Day at Kelowna Art Gallery

Kelowna’s unsolved crimes

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers releases info on crimes in the region

Renowned acting teacher to Kelowna for free workshop

Bard on the Beach co-founder hosts audition workshop in the city

Hodge: Remembering two great Canadians

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge remembers two friends who passed away

Suzuki: Save the planet; eat an insect

Environmentalist David Suzuki’s weekly column talks about food production in the future

In photos: Ripped Snowbike Races in Sicamous

Riders on specialized motorcycles put on a high-octane show for spectators in Sicamous.

Crosby hits 400 career goals

Penguins’ captain becomes 95th player to reach milestone

UPDATE: Ambulances respond to multi-vehicle Hwy. 5 crash south of Merritt

Hwy. 5 is closed northbound between Merritt and Hope

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Petition calls for more air ambulances in rural B.C.

Not enough advanced life support, trauma care advocates say

Movie Guy: The 15:17 to Paris a real life thriller

Kelowna movie reviewer Rick Davis looks at this week’s new releases

Letter: Kelowna airport is in need of complete overhaul

Letter-writer says the airport is indeed confusing to navigate

B.C. VIEWS: Fixing the real problem at ICBC

Car insurance ‘dumpster fire’ mainly lawyer fees, neglected serious injuries

Lots of Olympic love for Penticton’s Andi Naude

It was a heartbreaking finish for Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Most Read