A resident has launched a petition asking the Central Okanagan School District to make masks mandatory. (Black Press Media files)

Petition calls on Central Okanagan School District to make masks mandatory

“If masks do not become mandatory in schools, children will get sick” - Sorsha Perry

A Central Okanagan resident is asking School District 23 to make masks mandatory for staff and students.

School will be back in September, but questions remain as to how schools will follow COVID-19 public health regulations.

Sorsha Perry pointed out in her petition that the region is already facing a number of COVID-19 cases, and not making masks mandatory will put children at risk.

“If masks do not become mandatory in schools, children will get sick and our cases will only continue to rise,” she wrote.

“This petition is asking specifically SD 23 to make masks mandatory in our district to reduce our cases and protect the students and staff.”

The petition now has 293 signatures.

Central Okanagan Board of Education chair Moyra Baxter said there is still a lot of planning to be done before students head back to school. The district will be submitting a school opening plan by Aug. 21, which the Ministry of Education will sign off on by Aug. 26. After that, parents will receive correspondence on what the plan is for their children and their schools.

But unlike in June, online home learning won’t be available.

“We have home school and distance learning programs in place normally that parents can opt=out for, but teachers will have classes to teach so they won’t be able to offer (virtual) instruction to students at home like was done in June. We don’t have the staff to do that,” Baxter said.

Black Press Media has reached out to the SD 23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

READ: Class resumption raises challenges for Central Okanagan schools

Coronavirus

