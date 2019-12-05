Proposed site for new homeless shelter on Stevens Road in West Kelowna. (Google Maps)

Petition started to change location of selected homeless shelter in West Kelowna

The city, province and BC Housing selected a site on Stevens Road for a 40-bed temporary shelter

The recent announcement of a shelter opening in West Kelowna has spurred an online petition from residents.

Earlier this week, the city and BC Housing announced that a 40-bed temporary homeless shelter is scheduled to be organized for a lot on Stevens Road. Operated by the West Kelowna Shelter Society (WKSS), the shelter would provide warm and safes places for people experiencing homeless and would run January 2020 to the end of March 2020.

“Not debating that we desperately need this service,” reads the Change.org petition.

“But please consider the impact on the Rosevalley, Lakeview Heights and West Kelowna Estates neighbourhoods. Let’s try to be proactive to find a better location.”

READ MORE: Province plans to open shelter for West Kelowna homeless in 2020

READ MORE: Kelowna bylaw officers throwing away items belonging to homeless

BC Housing made the announcement that the West Kelowna site was chosen for the shelter on Dec. 1.

The petition reads that the site will be problematic for the neighbourhood with its proximity to a school and daycare, no grocery stores in the area and a potential increase in crime.

A deadline for signatures was set for Dec. 8 ahead of the West Kelowna city council meeting next week.

Visit the ‘Choose a better location for West Kelowna proposed homeless shelter’ petition here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan house fire likely started in kitchen
Next story
Kelowna Salvation Army sees increase in toy, cash donations

Just Posted

Ride-share electric scooters hit the streets of Kelowna in 2020

Loop is an electric scooter sharing service headquartered in Vancouver

Petition started to change location of selected homeless shelter in West Kelowna

The city, province and BC Housing selected a site on Stevens Road for a 40-bed temporary shelter

Central Okanagan School District considers expanding whistleblower policy

The change would allow employees to report cases of financial misconduct to independent third party

Free weekend parking in downtown Kelowna starts Saturday

Take advantage of free parking every Saturday and Sunday throughout December

WATCH: Kelowna bylaw officers throwing away items belonging to homeless

The video, which was uploaded to Facebook on Dec. 4, has drawn the ire of many local residents

Kelowna Salvation Army sees increase in toy, cash donations

The Tiny Tim Charity Toy Breakfast started its 19th year Thursday morning

City of Penticton records all-time high for fatal overdoses

Seventeen people have fatally overdoses so far this year

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen directors to receive pay increase

Increase of 11.9 per cent to offset changes to taxation for elected officials

North Okanagan house fire likely started in kitchen

Nobody home at time except family pet who died after being rescued by firefighter

Illicit drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

Chief coroner Life Lapointe says province’s drug supply remains unpredictable

PHOTOS: Clean-up at Penticton’s Esplanade Park extensive

It took the clean-up crew seven hours on Monday and work is still ongoing

Food bank shelves stocked thanks to North Okanagan realtors

Realtors Food Drive collects 30,000lbs and counting

Trustees ask for more help after tearful meeting on B.C. school’s ‘toxic’ stench

Enforcement has ‘no teeth,’ school trustee says, while kids become sick

One of B.C’s last surviving strip clubs baring all again for Christmas charity

25th annual event is Sunday and raises money for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

Most Read