Petition started to change location of selected homeless shelter in West Kelowna

The city, province and BC Housing selected a site on Stevens Road for a 40-bed temporary shelter

Proposed site for new homeless shelter on Stevens Road in West Kelowna. (Google Maps)

The recent announcement of a shelter opening in West Kelowna has spurred an online petition from residents.

Earlier this week, the city and BC Housing announced that a 40-bed temporary homeless shelter is scheduled to be organized for a lot on Stevens Road. Operated by the West Kelowna Shelter Society (WKSS), the shelter would provide warm and safes places for people experiencing homeless and would run January 2020 to the end of March 2020.

“Not debating that we desperately need this service,” reads the Change.org petition.

“But please consider the impact on the Rosevalley, Lakeview Heights and West Kelowna Estates neighbourhoods. Let’s try to be proactive to find a better location.”

BC Housing made the announcement that the West Kelowna site was chosen for the shelter on Dec. 1.

The petition reads that the site will be problematic for the neighbourhood with its proximity to a school and daycare, no grocery stores in the area and a potential increase in crime.

A deadline for signatures was set for Dec. 8 ahead of the West Kelowna city council meeting next week.

Visit the ‘Choose a better location for West Kelowna proposed homeless shelter’ petition here.

