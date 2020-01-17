Petition to install safety barriers on Hwy 97 garners over 500 supporters

Yesterday a fatal collision on Hwy 97 claimed the life of one individual

An online petition to install safety barriers on Hwy 97 between Summerland and Peachland has reached nearly 500 signatures. (Change.org)

The goal of the petition is to reduce the likelihood of serious, or potentially fatal collisions in this stretch of highway.

This comes after a collision yesterday claimed the life of one individual.

The Western News previously reported that a southbound vehicle had lost control and entered northbound lanes where it was hit by a transport truck.

The transport truck left the highway, rolled down the embankment and the driver was able to escape with no injuries. However, a passenger in the car was found deceased at the scene.

The petition explains that in the section of highway between Summerland and Peachland, the road is steep, has sharp corners and the slope of the road in the corners is, “low on the outside, making it dangerous especially in winter conditions.”

Authorities explained Thursday that speed, weather and/or road coditions were being considered as possible contributing factors to the fatality.

“It’s time for the Province of BC, Premier Horgan and the Honourable Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) to install concrete barriers in between the two directions of traffic,” wrote petition founder Mick Harper.

“This will hopefully prevent further accidents causing injury or death.”

In the 14 hours since the petition was started, it received 472 signatures.

The Western News has reached out to MOTI for comment and will update the story when more information becomes available.

