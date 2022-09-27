Conceptual rendering of proposed development at Hiawatha RV property. (Photo/Westcorp)

Phase 2 of housing development at former Hiawatha RV site gets Kelowna council approval

The next phase includes a 17-storey tower and two 10-storey buildings

The next phase of a more than 1,000-unit rental housing project in the Mission is moving forward.

Council approved a development permit and Master Development Agreement (MDA) for the next phase of Westcorp’s project at 3773-3795 Lakeshore Road.

“What this MDA does is ensure council has the certainty of when things will happen that are attached to the phases of the development,” said Dean Strachan, manager, community planning and development.

Building at the former Hiawatha RV site actually began earlier this year with 200 two and three-bedroom townhomes. The next phase includes a 17-storey tower and two 10-storey buildings. An increase in height to 17-storeys for the tower (from the original 11) was a problem for Coun. Charlie Hodge at a council meeting in May, and he voted against the latest development permit.

A building permit is still required for the next phase of the project.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
City Council, City of Kelowna, development, Mission

