YCMA of the Okanagan to re-open next week. Image: Pixabay

Phased re-opening of YCMA of the Okanagan to begin next week

An announcement as to what the phased re-opening will look like is still to come

With the announcement from Interior Health that gyms and fitness centres will be allowed to open next week, the YCMA of the Okanagan has decided to also resume operations.

YMCA CEO Sharon Peterson explained a phased re-opening of the Kelowna Family Y, H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre and the Downtown Y, beginning with health and fitness, will be determined in collaboration with the City of Kelowna.

“We are working hard on plans that comply with the Provincial Health Office protocols, as well as extra precautions and safeguards against the spread of COVID-19, so our re-opening is safe, efficient and gives the quality experience our community members have come to expect from the Y,” she said.

An announcement as to what the phased re-opening will look like is still to come.

“Your YMCA will look and feel a bit different when we re-open, some things will be available and some things will have to wait, but some things won’t change – your YMCA will be welcoming, safe and nimble – particularly as we work together as a community to rebound from self-isolating,” Person explained.

The YMCA will continue to offer virtual resources to keep families active, engaged and connected until their doors re-open, all of which are accessible at www.ymcaokanagan.ca.

