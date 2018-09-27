Philpott defends Indigenous healing lodges amid controversy over Stafford killer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father expressing outrage over decision

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott is defending the use of Indigenous healing lodges while a debate ensues over the transfer of Tori Stafford’s killer to such a facility.

Philpott says the facilities are places “proven to provide restorative justice” for Indigenous offenders and provide the necessary security.

On Wednesday, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father in expressing outrage over a Correctional Service Canada decision to move Terri-Lynne McClintic to a facility focused on healing for incarcerated Aboriginal women.

He pressed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reverse the decision, saying McClintic was guilty of “horrific crimes.”

Trudeau said McClintic’s security status hasn’t changed since 2014 and that officials make independent decisions.

Correctional Service Canada is declining to discuss details of its decision for privacy reasons, but Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had asked for a review of the case.

The Canadian Press

