Phones down at Kelowna General Hospital

Interior Health, Telus working to bring the phones at KGH and other IH sites back on line.

The phone lines are currently Kelowna General Hospital. They went down at around 9 a.m. Friday. (Black Press Media)

Interior Health says the phone lines at Kelowna General Hospital and a number of other IH sites in the Okanagan are currently down.

The health authority says it is working with Telus to address the problem and bring the phone lines back on line as quickly as possible. The lines went down around 9 a.m. today (Friday, Nov. 29)

Services at KGH and other sites are not impacted, but IH says people may not be able to get through on the phone lines at this time.

Anyone with emergency health care needs should contact 9-1-1 or go to the emergency department.

Updates to follow.

