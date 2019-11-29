The phone lines are currently Kelowna General Hospital. They went down at around 9 a.m. Friday. (Black Press Media)

Phones down at Kelowna General Hospital

Interior Health, Telus working to bring the phones at KGH and other IH sites back on line.

Interior Health says the phone lines at Kelowna General Hospital and a number of other IH sites in the Okanagan are currently down.

The health authority says it is working with Telus to address the problem and bring the phone lines back on line as quickly as possible. The lines went down around 9 a.m. today (Friday, Nov. 29)

Services at KGH and other sites are not impacted, but IH says people may not be able to get through on the phone lines at this time.

Anyone with emergency health care needs should contact 9-1-1 or go to the emergency department.

Updates to follow.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Several people stabbed in London Bridge incident, declared act of terrorism
Next story
Town deer are making Princeton residents fearful, says councillor

Just Posted

Okanagan MPs Gray, Albas and Arnold named to Conservative shadow cabinet

Andrew Scheer announced the shadow ministers that serve as critics to the federal government

Phones down at Kelowna General Hospital

Interior Health, Telus working to bring the phones at KGH and other IH sites back on line.

Okanagan teams in the hunt at B.C. volleyball provincials

Boys and girls high school teams from across the Okanagan continue the trek to the championships

West Kelowna one step closer to getting new school

The Central Okanagan School Board has won appeal to investigate building new school on Webber Road

Santa to use helicopter to fly into Lake Country winery’s food bank fundraiser

Old Saint Nick visits Ex Nihilo Vineyards for photos as part of The Scenic Sip Trail holiday tour

Fashion Fridays: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

COLUMN: Menopause is not funny, and we should stop treating it like a bloody joke

There are 34 recognized symptoms of menopause. On any given day my… Continue reading

Town deer are making Princeton residents fearful, says councillor

The councillor charged with overseeing Princeton’s wildlife issues has some serious concerns… Continue reading

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

First Nation elder’s trial accusing B.C. Mountie of excessive force begins

Irene Joseph says run-in with Const. Darrin Meier in 2014 has left her with psychological damage

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges

Earlier in the week, Andrew Scheer had been blasted by party supporters in Montreal

‘Miraculous’ is how Salmon Arm woman describes her treatment for Parkinson’s

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

AIM Roads ready to tackle winter on Shuswap highways

Company brings innovative road maintenance technology to region

Most Read