PHOTOS: 2 crashes 20 minutes apart cause havoc on Highway 33 in Kelowna

Two crashes on Highway 33 in Kelowna congested afternoon traffic on Saturday.

The first happened around 2 p.m. on Highway 33 and Roxby Road, near the Save-On Foods. It’s unknown whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Shortly after, at about 2:20 p.m., another incident happened along Highway 33 slightly farther north, at the Rutland Road South intersection.

Traffic didn’t come to a complete stop, as drivers were detoured around the crashes, off of Highway 33 going northbound.

Police, fire, and ambulance services are on scene at both crashes. One person went to hospital from the rollover crash.

Tow trucks are on-site at both crashes.

A witness at the rollover crash said it was caused when a vehicle tried to change lanes driving through the intersection and hit another car.

