PHOTOS: Anti-pipeline rallies take over B.C. cities

Hundreds of people took to the streets in cities across B.C., Canada and even the United States to show their solidarity with two pipeline protest camps in the province’s north.

The Wet’suwet’en people have set up two protest camps, one acting as a blockade, to stop workers from beginning work on the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

The 670 kilometre pipeline would carry liquified natural gas from the Peace region to a $40 billion LNG Canada export facility in Kitimat.

'Welcome to battleground B.C.': Hundreds rally against LNG pipeline

Hundreds took to Vancouver’s streets to protest the LNG pipeline in northern B.C. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Hundreds took to Vancouver’s streets to protest the LNG pipeline in northern B.C. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Hundreds of people protested in front of the legislature in Victoria. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)
Young and old came out to protest the LNG pipeline in Vancouver on Tuesday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Hundreds took to Vancouver’s streets to protest the LNG pipeline in northern B.C. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Vancouver police kept the protest orderly and traffic out of the way in Vancouver. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Pipeline protesters in Vancouver lashed out verbally against the RCMP. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Hundreds of people protested in front of the legislature in Victoria. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)
Hundreds took to Vancouver’s streets to protest the LNG pipeline in northern B.C. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Vancouver police kept the protest orderly and traffic out of the way in Vancouver. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Hundreds took to Vancouver’s Victory Square to protest the LNG pipeline in northern B.C. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Hundreds took to Vancouver’s streets to protest the LNG pipeline in northern B.C. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Dozens of people protested against the LNG pipeline in Courteney. (Erin Haluschak/Comox Valley Record)
Hundreds took to Vancouver’s streets to protest the LNG pipeline in northern B.C. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Hundreds took to Vancouver’s streets to protest the LNG pipeline in northern B.C. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Vancouver police kept the protest orderly and traffic out of the way in Vancouver. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Hundreds took to Vancouver’s streets to protest the LNG pipeline in northern B.C. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Dozens of people protested against the LNG pipeline in Nelson. (Tyler Harper/Nelson Star)
Dozens of people protested against the LNG pipeline in Prince Rupert. (Matthew Allen/The Northern View)
Dozens of people protested against the LNG pipeline in Nelson. (Tyler Harper/Nelson Star)
Dozens of people protested against the LNG pipeline in Courteney. (Erin Haluschak/Comox Valley Record)
Dozens of people protested against the LNG pipeline in Courteney. (Erin Haluschak/Comox Valley Record)
Hundreds of people protested in front of the legislature in Victoria. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)
Hundreds of people protested in front of the legislature in Victoria. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

