PHOTOS: Bull-riders battle in Armstrong rodeo

Give it their all and fight to stay on for the longest: that was the mindset of the bull-riders in Armstrong Saturday, April 14.

Armstrong was a flurry of activity as 35 of Canada’s top bull-riders descended upon the North Okanagan town for Extreme Rodeo And Dance: Blough At High Dough action.

From the intense six-man Ring of Fear to the four-man Mexican Bull Poker, the event drew a large crowd from all walks of life for the competition.

After the battle subsided, people flooded to the Armstrong Curling Club for the Cabaret Dance, featuring the musical samplings of the Dirt Road Kings and The Hip Replacements.

It was such a hit that organizer Jamie Gilowski, founder of Bigg Rigg Productions, has much larger plans for 2019.

“Yes the event will return to Armstrong,” said Armstrong raised Gilowski, who is also a bullfighter. See Armstrong cowboy battles beasts of addiction

A bigger and better halftime show is among his plans for next year.

 

