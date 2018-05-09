Massive amounts of flame and smoke burst out from kart storage facility. (Photo by Don Bodger)

PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Huge walls of flame seen from Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus

A massive fire at a golf cart storage facility has sent a massive plume of smoke into the sky at the Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus.

Huge walls of flame also burst up from the storage area and caught portions of nearly trees on fire.

The fire is, however, away from the main clubhouse.

Crews from the Chemainus and Crofton fire departments are on scene and expect to be for several hours.

When the first responders arrived, they saw the cart shed fully involved with flames spreading up the trees in behind.

RCMP have been called to control traffic but told firefighters it will take a while as they are also quite busy.

Ladysmith Fire Rescue is responding as mutual aid at the Chemainus Fire Hall.

Exact cause isn’t known at this time and no one is believed to have been injured.

 

Fiona Constable captured this photo near the scene of a fire at Mt. Brenton Golf Club. (Submitted Photo)

Massive amounts of flame and smoke burst out from kart storage facility. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Massive amounts of flame and smoke burst out from kart storage facility. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Massive amounts of flame and smoke burst out from kart storage facility. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Previous story
A tale of two peaches in the Okanagan
Next story
UPDATE: Flood threat evacuates Vernon hospice

Just Posted

A tale of two peaches in the Okanagan

The Peachland mayor offered her comments for the new symbol

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe denied bail in unrelated assault case

Charged with assault causing bodily harm

UPDATE: Westside Road re-opened

Three kilometres north of Fintry, Westside Road was closed for majority of the day

Police shooting on Vancouver Island stemmed from carjacking in Penticton

Man was fatally shot during arrest attempt Tuesday at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo

Kelowna RCMP catch hit-and-run suspect

The 32-year-old remains in custody and faces charges

Working to save Kelowna homes from flood waters

Mission Creek in Kelowna is rapidly rising

B.C. coaches say they knew James Paxton’s work ethic would be rewarded

Welcome to Ladner sign was decorated with homemade notices reading ‘Congrats James’

PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Huge walls of flame seen from Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus

Soccer stars sport power in Vernon

B.C. Storm Power Soccer Tournament took place in Vernon over the weekend

Festival highlights Okanagan theatre

Theatre BC’s Okanagan Zone Festival comes to Vernon May 19-25

Kelowna townhouse fire knocked down quickly

Kelowna Fire Department responded to small fire Wednesday on Walnut Road.

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Alexa’s Team marks 10th anniversary

Anti-impaired driving program supported by police officers throughout B.C., including Kelowna

OXA plant sale a boost for water-wise gardeners

Pollinator plants and native plants were popular at Okanagan Xeriscape Association event

Most Read